TN: Heavy Security, Traffic Curbs In Place As Madurai Chithirai Festival Begins

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, April 27 (IANS) Tight security arrangements and extensive traffic restrictions have been put in place across Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as the famed Chithirai festival commenced, with lakhs of devotees expected to throng the city for key rituals over the next three days.

According to police, elaborate crowd management measures have been made around the Meenakshi Amman Temple, where major events, including the Meenakshi Amman darshan, the celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam), and the grand chariot procession, are scheduled from Monday through Wednesday.

Authorities said the restrictions are aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of devotees while preventing congestion in the temple precincts and surrounding roads. Traffic diversions have been enforced across key stretches in the city. While goods vehicles such as mini trucks will be allowed to enter and exit the city during their usual permitted hours, a complete ban on their movement will be in force on four major roads from 10 p.m. on Tuesday until 3 p.m. the following day.

Special restrictions have also been imposed in view of ceremonial processions, including the 'Dikkuvijayam' event on Keezh Masi Street, during which goods vehicles will not be allowed on any of the Masi roads. However, limited movement will be permitted on other Masi roads between Monday night and early Tuesday morning until 2 a.m.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced across festival zones. Police said that from 10 p.m. on Monday to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, parking of public vehicles will be prohibited on all four Avani Moola streets. In addition, from 10 p.m. on Tuesday until the conclusion of the temple car procession, no vehicles -- including two-wheelers -- will be allowed to park on the four Masi streets surrounding the temple.

Authorities have also announced a complete vehicular ban on Keezh Masi Street and Keezhamarath Street throughout Wednesday. On other Masi roads, vehicle movement will be permitted only during designated hours.

To manage the influx of devotees, designated parking arrangements have been introduced. Vehicles will be allowed to park on the four Marret streets in a manner that does not obstruct traffic or pedestrian movement.

Permit-based parking has been implemented on Avani Moola streets from Tuesday morning, with specific zones earmarked for different permit holders.

Police have urged visitors, including those attending wedding ceremonies in the area, to follow parking guidelines and avoid congestion. Vehicles without permits must be parked along East, South, and North Masi streets without disrupting traffic flow.

Officials said the coordinated measures are essential to ensure a safe and orderly conduct of one of Tamil Nadu's largest religious festivals.