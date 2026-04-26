'Dubai Loves You Too': Sheikh Mohammed Meets 9-Year-Old Who Wrote Him A Letter

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) "Remember, I will always be your friend,” said Sheikh Mohammed to 9-year-old Roger Xie as he welcomed a young boy who had written a heartfelt message expressing his love for Dubai and the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a heartwarming moment with Roger during a one-on-one meeting after the child sent a letter expressing his love for the emirate. Sheikh Mohammed said,“I read that you love Dubai three times, and Dubai loves you too." Watch the video below.

Recommended For You

In a video shared by the Dubai Media Office, Sheikh Mohammed warmly interacts with Roger and his family, praising the boy's courage in writing the letter.“He is brave for writing me this letter, and I was pleased when I received it,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that Roger is“a very smart boy.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed presented Roger with a signed copy of his latest book, 'Life Has Taught Me'. He said,“These are some of the lessons I have learned throughout my life, all contained in this book.”

The Dubai Ruler also gifted the child the flag of the United Arab Emirates and said,“On this occasion of our meeting, I will give you the flag of the UAE.”

Roger, accompanied by his parents, expressed his gratitude:“Thank you for keeping everyone safe in the UAE,” and added proudly,“The UAE is my country.” Reassuring him, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the country's commitment to safety and said:“You, your family, and friends will always be safe in Dubai and the UAE.”

The video also showed the young boy ardently playing the piano, highlighting his musical talent.

Concluding the meeting on a warm note, Sheikh Mohammed told Roger,“All the best to you, and remember that I will always be your friend.”

UAE leaders are often seen interacting with residents and visitors across the country during their visit to popular locations. Their interactions with people from around the world highlight the UAE's inclusive approach, where leadership remains closely connected to the community.

Sheikh Mohammed's interaction with Roger comes at a time when the UAE continues to see expats expressing a strong sense of belonging to the country, often referring to it as“home” amid regional conflict.

The UAE leadership has repeatedly expressed inclusivity of the expat community, with the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying, "In the UAE, everyone is Emirati", reflecting the nation's principle that everyone who lives in the UAE is embraced as part of its fabric.