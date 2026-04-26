Qatar Charity Delivers Relief To Families In Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) has delivered food parcels to 2,840 of the hardest-hit families in northeastern Somalia, reaching more than 17,000 people.

“The assistance is intended to help save lives, meet essential needs, and reduce the risk of malnutrition among the most vulnerable groups,” the QC said in a statement.

“Distributions covered communities severely affected by successive drought spells, including Las Anod district and four surrounding villages, as well as Taleh, Hudun, and Buuhoodle,” the statement continued.“Priority was given to the most vulnerable families especially children, older people, and pregnant women.”

The minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management in Somalia, Mohamed Deeri Fareh, praised the QC's efforts.

“We value the work carried out by Qatar Charity, and we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the people of Qatar for their generous and continued support to their brothers and sisters in Somalia,” he said.“These interventions help save lives and ease the suffering of communities under these difficult circumstances.”

“This project is part of the emergency response plan Qatar Charity is implementing in Somalia,” said the director of the QC office in Somalia, Abdul Fattah Adam Moalim.“We reaffirm our commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to people in need, in co-operation with our local and international partners.”