QC Holds Foundation-Stone Laying Ceremony For Gaziantep Social Center Project

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) held a foundation-stone ceremony to launch the Gaziantep Social Center project in the presence of M Faisal bin Abdullah al-Hanzab, ambassador of Qatar to Turkiye; Kemal Çeber, governor of Gaziantep; and Nawaf al-Hammadi, executive vice-president for programmes and communication at Qatar Charity.

Held in in partnership with the Ministry of Family and Social Services, Turkiye, the project aims to establish an integrated centre serving orphans and their mothers, providing a safe, stable residential and social environment and improving beneficiaries' quality of life.

It includes residential units of varying sizes to accommodate 45 families, fully equipped with essential facilities, along with service and recreational amenities such as a dining hall, spaces for social activities, play grounds and children's areas, outdoor green spaces, and parking.

The project spans approximately 9,975sq m, with a built-up area of 3,375sq m. Completion is expected within one year, at an estimated cost of around QR10mn.

Ambassador al-Hanzab said:“The foundation-stone ceremony for the Gaziantep Social Center reflects the depth of the strong fraternal ties between Qatar and Turkiye. Qatar remains committed to supporting development and humanitarian projects that meet the needs of the most vulnerable groups especially orphans - ensuring them a dignified life and a safe future in a stable environment.”

Governor Çeber praised the close co-operation with Qatar Charity and the Ministry of Family and Social Services of Turkiye, noting that the social centre will be a significant addition to the province's humanitarian services.

Al-Hammadi said the new social centre aims to create a lasting impact for 45 families of orphans by providing a comprehensive residential and social environment that goes beyond traditional shelter. He added that the project covering nearly 10,000sq m was designed as a vibrant community with service and recreational facilities and green spaces, helping promote beneficiaries' psychological and social stability.

Qatar Charity Social Services orphans humanitarian projects