Lafarge Cement Company Records JD4.2M Net Profit In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Cement Factories Company (Lafarge) on Sunday held its ordinary general assembly meeting, during which it approved the annual report and final financial statements for 2025.

According to a company statement, the financial results for 2025 indicated a "stable" performance, with net profit reaching JD4.2 million and sales totalling around JD65.5 million.

The company's current production capacity stands at about 2 million tonnes per annum, reflecting "sustained" operational capability despite current challenges.

Throughout 2025, the company continued implementing development and modernisation initiatives aimed at improving the work environment, raising safety standards and reducing emissions.

This coincided with the "continued" operation of a solar energy project, which covered 36 per cent of the Rashadiya plant's electricity needs, highlighting a "clear" trend towards energy efficiency and sustainability.

The company also advanced its product development to meet market demands and enhance environmental sustainability.

New products contributed to a 12 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, while production efficiency improved by reducing the clinker-to-cement ratio to 71.9 per cent.

Specific electricity consumption was maintained at 69.7 kWh per tonne, and the product quality index reached 100 per cent, up from 96.3 per cent the previous year.

Furthermore, the company continued its efforts to reduce water loss to 2 per cent and maintained its supply of drinking water to the Qadisiyah town during the summer.

Chairman of Board of Directors of Jordan Lafarge Mohammed Nabulsi emphasised the commitment of the newly elected board, formed following the Manaseer Industrial Complex's acquisition of Lafarge's shares at the end of 2025, to ensure the continuity of the strategic vision.