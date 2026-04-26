Title Race Continues As Hussein, Faisali Settle For Draws

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Shabab Urdun held league leaders Hussein to a 1-1 draw, while Faisali salvaged a dramatic late point against Ahli in a 2-2 stalemate, as the CFI Jordan Pro League entered a decisive week 25 with just two rounds remaining.

At King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, Shabab Urdun and Hussein produced an intense and fast-paced encounter from the outset. Shabab Urdun struck first in the 27th minute through Maikel Caicedo, who curled a precise effort into the top corner beyond goalkeeper Yazid Abu Laila.

Hussein responded almost immediately, as Yousef Abu Jalboush capitalised on a defensive rebound just two minutes later, firing a low strike into the net to restore parity.

The equaliser shifted momentum in favour of the league leaders, who dominated possession and created several chances before the break, though Shabab Urdun's defence remained resilient to keep the score level at 1-1.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Hussein controlling proceedings while Shabab Urdun looked to threaten on the counter. The hosts thought they had regained the lead in the 65th minute, but their goal was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper. Hussein pushed hard in the closing stages, creating multiple opportunities, with Abu Jalboush coming closest in stoppage time when his effort struck the crossbar.

The draw sees Hussein move to 56 points, maintaining a three-point lead over second-placed Faisali, while Shabab Urdun climb to 23 points in eighth place.

Meanwhile, at Amman International Stadium on Friday, Faisali and Ahli shared the points in a dramatic 2-2 draw marked by red cards and late twists.

Faisali opened the scoring in the 29th minute through defender Hadi Hourani, but their advantage was complicated before half-time when Mohammad Hamrouni was sent off, leaving them a man down.

Ahli took control in the second half and equalised in the 58th minute via Faisal Abu Shanab. Faisali had a chance to restore their lead in the 73rd minute, but Ahli goalkeeper Walid Issam denied them from the penalty spot.

The hosts appeared set to claim all three points when substitute Ahmad Abu Kabir scored in the 89th minute, completing a turnaround. However, the drama continued deep into stoppage time. Faisali were reduced to nine men after Khaled Zakaria received a red card, but despite their disadvantage, they found a crucial equaliser in the fifth minute of added time, with Ersan converting to secure a point.

Following the result, Faisali remain second with 53 points, while Ahli move to 21 points in ninth place.