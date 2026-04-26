Hyderabad Kingsmen Seal Playoffs Spot

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hyderabad Kingsmen thumped Rawalpindiz by 108 runs to displace Lahore Qalandars from the fourth spot on the points table based on better net run rate as they defended their mammoth 244-6 total here at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi Sunday afternoon.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khan and Kusal Perera's blazing half-centuries took Kingsmen to a total well beyond the 200-run mark as they were required to win by at least 86 runs and overtake Qalandars.

In turn, pacer Hunain Shah proved to be the difference as he bagged T20 career best 4-22 after Rawalpindiz were cruising at 56-1 in 5.2 overs.

With 245 needed to win their second game of the tournament, the Rawalpindiz could have still ended Kingsmen's journey in the tournament if they scored 159 or more but fell for 136 all out in 17.1 overs losing seven for 42 in 7.2 overs. Usman Khawaja, who remained 66 not out off 43 balls hitting nine fours, couldn't find any stable partners after walking in to bat in the second over with the fall of Shahzaib Khan to Akif Javed. Khawaja and Rizwan collected 43 runs off 22 balls to scare the Kingsmen but not to be.

Player of the match Hunain created impact straightaway in his first over as he removed Mohammad Rizwan (26, 15b, 4x4s) and castled Kamran Ghulam for a duck in a space of three balls.

At this juncture, Sam Billings (23, 12b, 1x4, 2x6s) and Khawaja again threatened Kingsmen's hopes with a fluent 38-run stand, which included two sixes and as many fours.

Akif induced a false shot off Billings after getting hit for a six and began the rot in Rawalpindiz batting at 94-4 in 10 overs.

Akif then got rid of the dangerous Dian Forrester in the 12th over after which wickets fell at regular intervals with Rawalpindiz losing five for 34. Akif picked up three for 38, while Mohammad Ali and Glenn Maxwell picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Kingsmen came out all guns blazing after they were asked to bat first and were faced with the challenge of posting a mammoth total on the board. Following skipper Marnus Labuschagne's (5, 5b, 1x4) early departure, Maaz Sadaqat (28, 11b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Usman Khan brisk 54-runs stand to take 64 runs off the first five overs.

Saim Ayub (12, 5b, 1x4, 1x6) then launched a six and a four in last over of powerplay as Kingsmen found themselves 78-2 in six overs. Usman, who contributed a fiery 54 off 26 balls, hit four fours and as many sixes in his outing.

Saad Masood struck twice at the start of ninth over to remove Usman and Muhammad Irfan Khan to leave Kingsmen 119-5.

With the innings on crossroads, top-scorer Maxwell (70, 37b, 8x4s, 3x6s) and Perera (50 not out, 30b, 5x4s, 1x6) came together to put on a game-changing partnership of 108 off 59 balls.

Before falling on the first ball of last over, Maxwell unleashed fury on Rawalpindiz bowling attack as he hit Sears for a six and four in 11th over and two fours in 18th over, Amir for three fours in 17th over and Amad Butt for two consecutive maximums in 19th over. It was his 59th T20 half-century.

Perera brought up his third HBL PSL fifty and played a supportive knock. Hassan Khan closed the innings in emphatic manner hitting Forrester for a four and two sixes on the last three balls as he finished with 16 off four.

In the day's inconsequential match Sunday, Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by four wickets as the PSL phase wrapped up before the playoffs.

BRIEF SCORES

Hyderabad Kingsmen 244 for 6 (Maxwell 70, Usman Khan 54*, Masood 2-34) beat Rawalpindiz 136 all out (Khawaja 66*, Hunain 4-22, Javed 3-38) by 108 runs

BRIEF SCORES

Islamabad United 193 for 6 (Chapman 69*, Shadab 36, Akram 2-41) beat Multan Sultans 192 for 7 (Masood 44, Arafat 21, Imad 1-23) by four wickets

Hyderabad Kingsmen Rawalpindiz Lahore Qalandars National Bank Stadium