Media City Qatar, IAMT Tie-Up To Boost Doha's Media Footprint

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Media City Qatar has signed a Platinum Partnership with the International Association for MediaTech (IAMT), a strategic alliance designed to elevate Qatar's standing as a regional hub for media production, content creation and broadcast technology.

Under the agreement, Media City Qatar will gain expanded global visibility across IAMT's digital platforms and at a series of flagship international industry gatherings throughout 2026. These include IBC in The Netherlands, the NAB Show in the United States, ISE in Spain, CABSAT in the UAE, Broadcast Asia in Singapore, and Inter BEE in Japan - a circuit that collectively draws tens of thousands of broadcasters, technology vendors, content creators and policymakers each year.

The exposure across these touchpoints is expected to sharpen Media City Qatar's profile among decision-makers in the global media supply chain, while reinforcing international awareness of Qatar's fast-expanding media ecosystem.

Beyond visibility, the partnership underpins Media City Qatar's longer-term commitment to sectoral development. It opens the door to selected IAMT training programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives focused on leadership development, technical upskilling and industry capacity building - areas seen as critical to nurturing a homegrown talent pipeline capable of competing on the world stage.

Speaking on the agreement, Hamad Omar al-Mannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: "This partnership strengthens Media City Qatar's role as a connector between regional ambition and global industry expertise. Through IAMT's international platforms and leading industry events, we are expanding access to global networks, insight, and visibility that support our licensed companies and help attract new international media, content creation and technology players to Qatar, reinforcing the country's position as a regional platform for growth and collaboration, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030."

Saleha Williams, CEO of IAMT, said: "This partnership creates a foundation for new opportunities by connecting regional growth with global expertise, enabling companies to access emerging markets, form strategic partnerships, and play a more active role in shaping the next phase of the MediaTech industry."

Home to more than 500 licensed companies - ranging from early-stage startups to established multinational players in broadcasting, digital content, post-production and media technology - Media City Qatar has positioned itself at the centre of the country's drive to diversify its creative and knowledge economy. The hub remains committed to strengthening international collaboration and expanding its role as a globally connected destination for media and technology growth, anchoring Qatar's broader ambitions to become a leading content and innovation gateway between East and West.

Media City Qatar MediaTech IAMT broadcast technology