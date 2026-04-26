PM, Kazakh FM Endorse Mediation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, who is visiting the country.

They discussed co-operation between the two countries and ways to support and develop it. They also discussed the developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, in addition to efforts aimed at reducing escalation in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

The prime minister stressed the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.

Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev ceasefire