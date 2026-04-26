MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) FREELANDER 8 Production-Intent Show Model Makes Global Debut: First Complete Look at the Legend Reborn

April 26, 2026 10:33 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Wuhu, Anhui, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2026) - On the heels of its global Brand Night, FREELANDER has officially unveiled the production-intent show model of its first nameplate, FREELANDER 8, and officially embarks on its global journey.

Developed under the leadership of Phil Simmons, Director of the FREELANDER Design Hub, the FREELANDER 8 brings to life the brand's four core principles - British Unconventionality, Contemporary Premium, Creative Intelligence and Expressive - while staying true to the pioneering spirit born with the original FREELANDER in 1997.

"British craftsmanship is not just about heritage - it's about bringing timeless design to life in a contemporary way," said Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International. "Every line, every surface, every intelligent feature of our vehicle is a statement of who we are: a British premium intelligent all-terrain brand, fully reborn."







1 8 Production-intent Show Model Makes Global Debut: First Complete Look at the Legend Reborn

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The FREELANDER 8 is rooted in eight curated design philosophy elements, with each detail honoring the past while embracing the future.

Castle Body Design

Built on the principle of a strong, grounded lower body paired with a tapering, light upper cabin, the iconic Castle Body design gives the FREELANDER 8 a confident stance - a signature that has defined FREELANDER for decades.

Signature Triangle Window

Originating from the original FREELANDER, the triangular side window remains a defining brand element. It is the direct inspiration behind the FREELANDER brand symbol unveiled at the Brand Night.

Interlocking Headlights

Redesigned for the new era, the headlights on the FREELANDER 8 feature distinctive square light modules and sharp horizontal light blades, creating a bold, technical, yet distinctly British face.







1 8 Production-intent Show Model Makes Global Debut: First Complete Look at the Legend Reborn

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Floating Taillights

At the rear, the floating taillight design echoes the front headlamps, carrying the signature family triangle detail into a clean, cohesive geometric pattern.

Dual-Peak Hood

The iconic dual-peak hood returns on the FREELANDER 8, with sharp, distinctive character lines that flow seamlessly into the headlamps, reinforcing the vehicle's muscular yet refined front profile.

Commanding Front-Row Seats

Inside the FREELANDER 8, the classic elevated commander position returns, offering drivers a commanding view of the road and a sense of total confidence behind the wheel.

Surround View Gallery - Segment largest Integrated Screen

The FREELANDER 8 features the segment's largest Mini LED integrated screen, pulling in real-time vehicle status, road conditions, weather and navigation data - everything the modern explorer needs.

Zero-Gravity Rear Seats

For passengers in the second row, first-class comfort comes standard. The zero-gravity seats in the FREELANDER 8 are engineered to melt away fatigue, even on the longest journeys.

A Global Design Legacy, Reborn

"This is not a continuation - this is a leap forward," added Lucia Mao. "The legend is not stuck in the past. It is stepping into a new chapter, and the FREELANDER 8 proves exactly that."

With this debut, FREELANDER's global journey has officially begun. The production-intent show model is no longer a vision - it is a reality coming to life. In the near future, FREELANDER 8 will meet customers around the world.

The legend is reborn. And everything we promised is becoming real.

Contact Info:

Name: Frida Fu

Email: ...

Organization: FREELANDER International

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft