IMD Weather Forecast: Relief For Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan Today? Rain Predicted Amid Heatwave Conditions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Despite a heat wave forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a relief from extreme temperatures in the form of rain is likely for Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday, 27 April.

The weather agency said that while there may be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India until 28 April, a gradual fall of 3-5°C is expected on 29 and 30 April. A gradual rise by 2-3°C is on the cards on 1 and 2 May, the press release said.

Over Central India, the maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3°C during 28-30 April; in Maharashtra, the maximum temperature is likely to gradually fall by 23°C from 27 April to 1 May.

Gujarat is expected to witness a gradual decline in maximum temperatures of 2-3°C from 29 April to 2 May, said the IMD. Northeast India will likely see a significant change in maximum temperatures, as it gradually falls by 3-4°C from 27 to 30 April.

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Heatwave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets across northwest and central India, including Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Gujarat today, IMD said in its forecast.

Heat wave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 27 April. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heatwave conditions through April 28.

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A Western Disturbance is expected to alter the weather in the Western Himalayan Region fundamentally:

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh is expected to see scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall today and tomorrow, according to the weather agency. It also forecast isolated hailstorms for Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 28 April. Uttarakhand is expected to experience hail activity starting tomorrow. Arunachal Pradesh and the Assam-Meghalaya region are on high alert for isolated very heavy falls today, 27 April. On 27 and 28 April, thundersqualls (high-velocity winds) with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph (gusting to 70 kmph) are likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. Sikkim and the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal region are expected to see isolated very heavy rainfall specifically on Tuesday, 28 April. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 kmph) is forecast for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from 27 April to 2 May. Uttar Pradesh is expected to see light to moderate rainfall from 28 April to 2 May, and Rajasthan till 29 April.

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Delhi, reeling under a heatwave alert with maximum temperatures projected between 43°C and 45°C, is expected to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday afternoon, said the IMD.

The weather agency also forecast the possibility of thundery development and very light rain toward the evening. Surface winds are expected to be strong, gusting up to 50 kmph.

On Tuesday, 28 April, the national capital is bracing for a noticeable shift - the sky is expected to turn generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecasted to drop to the 40-42°C range. Delhi is likely to see a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting to 50 kmph.