Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.2 Quake Shakes Part Of Northern Japan. Tsunami Advisory Issued?
No tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake struck 18 kilometres west of the small town of Sarabetsu on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido at a depth of 81 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. It measured the quake's strength at 6.1 magnitude.
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)
(With inputs from AP)
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