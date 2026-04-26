Belarus Plans To Introduce New Financial Restrictions For Citizens CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook.

"In Belarus, following Russia's example, a system of total financial control is being introduced. The country's National Bank is preparing limits on the number of payment cards and tightening rules for blocking citizens' accounts," the statement says.

As explained by the Center, under the pretext of combating "drops" (front persons), the authorities are effectively introducing a presumption of guilt. Any transfer or payment for services could now become grounds for blocking a card.

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Following Russian repressive practices, the Belarusian authorities are turning ordinary bank transfers into administrative procedures. Customers will have to independently prove the legality of every transaction, artificially restricting people's right to manage their own funds.

The Center emphasized that these new financial restrictions complement Belarus's policy of digital isolation. Previously, the regime had already begun forcibly reducing internet speeds and introducing traffic limits.

The introduction of total financial surveillance, along with preparations for creating an analogue of Russia's "sovereign internet," indicates the final synchronization of Belarusian repressive mechanisms with Kremlin standards, the Center noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Belarus has been showing systemic signs of tightening control over the digital space, including limiting mobile internet to 30 GB per month and artificially reducing data transfer speeds.

Photo: Radio Svoboda