Iran, Oman Discuss Safe Maritime Transit In Hormuz Amid US-Israel War

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held high-level talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat, focusing on cooperation among Hormuz littoral states to ensure safe maritime transit amid the ongoing war with the US and Israel.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman. Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world. Our neighbors are our priority." Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman. Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world. Our neighbors are our priority twitter/QffTsjCWgW - Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 26, 2026

Focus on Regional Stability and Dialogue

The meeting took place at Al-Baraka Palace in the Omani capital on Sunday, according to Press TV. Discussions centred on the evolving regional situation, including efforts to resolve crises through dialogue and diplomatic engagement, alongside strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the talks, Araghchi briefed the Omani leadership on Tehran's perspective regarding recent developments and outlined Iran's diplomatic initiatives to address ongoing conflicts. He also expressed appreciation for Oman's continued support for dialogue and mediation aimed at enhancing regional stability.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reiterated Oman's commitment to facilitating diplomatic solutions, emphasising the need to prioritise dialogue to mitigate the impact of crises on people across the region. He underlined that sustained engagement and mediation are key to achieving long-term peace and security.

Tehran's Wider Diplomatic Push

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions following the US-Israel conflict involving Iran, with Tehran stepping up diplomatic engagements across multiple capitals. Oman has historically played a mediating role in regional disputes, particularly in facilitating indirect talks involving Iran and Western countries.

Following his Oman visit, Araghchi travelled to Pakistan, where he met senior civil and military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, as part of efforts to sustain dialogue on the evolving situation. He later departed for Russia to continue consultations with senior officials. (ANI)

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