Ambassador Yin Chengwu Delivers A Lecture At The Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute Of Liberia

On April 24, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, delivered a lecture entitled“How the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) proposed by China could benefit developing countries”, at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute(FSI) of Liberia. More than 100 people attended, including Hon. Reginald Goodridge, Director General of the FSI, H.E. George Wallace, H.E. Olubanke King-Akerele, H.E. Monie R.Captan, former Liberian Foreign Ministers and other former high-level officials, as well as current officials and trainees.

Yin introduced the development process and key connotations of the BRI, as well as the fruitful results of China-Africa and China-Liberia Belt and Road cooperation, elaborating on how the BRI benefits developing countries in areas such as economic development and global governance. Yin stated that China will further implement the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation(FOCAC) and promote China-Liberia high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to a new level during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period. Yin also answered questions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.