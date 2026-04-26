Shraddha Kapoor Swoons Over Rumoured BF Rahul Mody, Calls Him Talented

Actor Shraddha Kapoor couldn't stop praising rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, swooning over his latest advertisement with 'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda. Sharing the advertisement clip on her Instagram, Shraddha gave a shoutout to Mody, calling him "talented". "Cuteness + best acting ka perfect mishran = @aneetpadda_ Aur cuteness se yaad aaya, yeh writer-director kitna talented hai uff! @modyrahulmody," she wrote.

Aneet, in a quick response to Shraddha's warm words, reshared the post on her Instagram story and added, "takes one to know one Miss Kapoor!"

Relationship Rumours

The relationship rumours surrounding Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody first began circulating when the two were seen attending public events together, including a wedding. In June 2024, the 'Stree' actress seemingly appeared to confirm her romance officially on social media. She shared a selfie with Rahul Mody on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar," adding 'Neend Churayee Meri' from the film 'Ishq' as the background song.

Rahul Mody, a screenwriter and assistant director, is known for his work on the hit film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which stars Shraddha alongside Ranbir Kapoor. However, despite the speculations, neither Shraddha nor Rahul has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship.

On the Work Front

On the acting front, Shraddha will be seen as a lead in 'Eetha', directed by Laxman Utekar. The film also stars Randeep Hooda. She was also a part of the animated adventure 'Zootopia 2', lending her voice for the Hindi version as the beloved bunny cop Judy Hopps. (ANI)

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