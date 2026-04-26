WB Polls: Nitin Nabin Attacks Mamata, Says She Disrespected Maa Mati Manush

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of disrespecting "Maa Mati Manush" in the state. He also expressed confidence in a victory for the BJP as the second and final phase of the West Bengal polls nears.

Speaking to ANI during a roadshow here, Nabin stated that people of West Bengal are deeply connected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The public of the state has made up their mind to support 'bhagwa' on May 4. The way CM Mamata Banerjee disrespected, 'Maa Mati Manush', today the people are giving them a befitting reply. PM Modi resides in the hearts of the people of the state," he said.

PM Modi Attacks TMC's 'Jungle Raj'

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held an election rally in the North 24 Parganas district in a drive to consolidate support for the BJP. North 24 Parganas is a huge focus of the BJP as it is the most populous district of West Bengal, covering areas like Bidhannagar, Barasat, and Barrackpore.

During the rally, PM Modi launched a blistering attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of "betraying" women in the state while promising to "hunt down goons and rapists" after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

Adressing a massive public rally in Bangaon, PM Modi labelled the current government's tenure as "Jungle Raj", and outlined initiative promises aimed at women's empowerment. "The women of Bengal are the primary victims of the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness). They have been subjected to the greatest betrayal. Atrocities have been committed against our sisters in Sandeshkhali. The women were subjected to verbal abuse. Under the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness), young women are going missing. After May 4, the BJP government will hunt down every single goon and rapist to hold them accountable. The BJP provides both security and opportunities to women," he said.

BJP Promises for Women's Empowerment

The Prime Minister promised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would deposit Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women. Furthermore, he announced a landmark 33% reservation for women in government jobs, promising that "the double benefit of the BJP's double-engine government will be doubled for the women of Bengal".

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase for the remaining 142 Assembly seats in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29 with counting of votes to take place on May 4. (ANI)

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