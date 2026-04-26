BJP To Form Govt With Two-Thirds Majority In Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar

BJP Confident of Two-Thirds Majority

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday expressed confidence over his party's electoral prospects, stating that the BJP is poised to secure a two-thirds majority in the ongoing elections. Addressing the media, Majumdar said, "The BJP is going to form the government with a two-thirds majority."

He also praised the Election Commission, noting that its role has been "tremendous" in ensuring the smooth conduct of polling. Acknowledging isolated incidents during the first phase of voting, he added that, overall, the polling process had been "good" and largely peaceful. "The Election Commission's role has been tremendous. There have been a few incidents (during the first phase of voting), but overall, the voting has been good..," he added.

PM Modi Slams TMC Over Sports Culture

Meanwhile, in the North 24 Parganas rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Trinamool Congress over the handling of Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium last year. He attributed the mismanagement of the event to what he described as the TMC's "Maha Jungle Raj", adding that the ruling party here has damaged the state's sports culture.

"The TMC syndicate has destroyed the sports ecosystem here. In Kolkata, just a few months ago, what happened, the pictures that reached all the football fans around the world, it was the result of the Maha Jungleraj. I assure players of Bengal that under the 'Khelo India' campaign, a new sports ecosystem will be created in Bengal," PM Modi said while assuring people here that "BJP will give a new boost to Bengal's sports culture."

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will begin on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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