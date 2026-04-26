HP Minister Slams Centre's Foreign Policy As 'Surrender Of Economy'

'Surrender of Economic Independence': Singh Slams Foreign Policy

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday criticised the Centre's foreign policy approach, alleging that recent decisions have compromised India's economic autonomy and national sovereignty.

In a detailed official statement, Singh referred to remarks made by former BJP general secretary Ram Madhav at an international forum, claiming that India had accepted steep tariffs and reduced oil imports from long-standing partners such as Russia and Iran under external pressure.

Describing the development as a "surrender of economic independence", Singh said such decisions raise serious concerns about who is shaping India's trade and energy policies. He added that the government's global stance appears inconsistent with its domestic projection of strength.

The minister also linked foreign policy choices to rising fuel prices and economic strain on citizens, stating that abandoning cheaper oil sources has adversely affected the common man. He termed the situation "economically damaging" and questioned the narrative of self-reliance.

Singh further alleged that the government's "strong leadership" image does not reflect its actions on global platforms, where, he claimed, India has acted as a "junior partner" under pressure from major powers.

Cooperation with Centre Not at Cost of National Interest

Despite the sharp criticism, Singh reiterated that the Himachal Pradesh government would continue to work in coordination with the Centre for development projects, but asserted that such cooperation would not come at the cost of national interest. He emphasised that safeguarding India's sovereignty remains paramount and warned that any compromise on this front would be strongly opposed.

Criticism Over Women's Reservation Bill

Earlier on April 19, Vikramaditya Singh criticised the centre over the Women's Reservation, alleging that it was introduced with political motives rather than a genuine intent of women's empowerment. "If the government were serious, it should have convened an all-party meeting and held wider consultations. Instead, an attempt was made to push the bill through in the Lok Sabha without consensus, which ultimately failed," he said. (ANI)

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