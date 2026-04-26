Jaafar Jackson Hailed For 'Outstanding' Performance As Michael Jackson

Jaafar Jackson is being lauded for his performance as pop icon Michael Jackson in his biopic 'Michael'. Taking to Instagram, Jaafar penned a note thanking the audience for showering love on him for his role. "Wow so incredible to see!! The world has spoken and everyone is showing out. Thank you thank you thank you!!! I couldn't be happier and more grateful," he captioned the post.

Bollywood celebs laud Jaafar's performance

About the film 'Michael'

Reacting to his post, actor Anupam Kher commented, "You are OUTSTANDING. UNBELIEVABLE. " "Lovvvvdddd uuuuu u didn't play Micheal. U became him," choreographer Farah Khan wrote.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces the journey of the late pop legend from his early days in Gary, Indiana, with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, including milestones like Off the Wall and Thriller. The film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

Biopic's Reception and Legacy

Jaafar is the nephew of Michael Jackson. Despite the mixed reception, the biopic has reignited conversations around Michael Jackson's legacy, with fans celebrating his artistic influence while critics debate the film's handling of complex aspects of his life. (ANI)

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