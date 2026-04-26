Kajol Looks Elegant In Mauve Saree Her Choker Necklace Steals The Show

Actor Kajol's love for sarees is well-known. Her Instagram feed is filled with her saree look. On Sunday, she once again treated fans to her pictures in a saree.

Kajol looked elegant and stylish in a mauve colored saree that she paired with a matching cut-sleeve blouse. The saree is adorned with sequins and floral motifs. Her choker necklace also stole the attention, especially with pearls drooping gently from it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen as a talk show host of Prime Video's show 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle'. The show features some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. Viewers saw lighthearted conversations and candid moments as the two hosts brought their contrasting yet complementary personalities on screen.

She was also seen in the second season of The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, an adaptation of The Good Wife. (ANI)

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