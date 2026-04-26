Mcdonald's Unveils Stranger Thingsthemed Happy Meal With Collectible Toys And Digital Game Experience

MENAFN - Live Mint) McDonald's has rolled out a Stranger Things–themed Happy Meal in the US, turning its kids' menu into a mini Hawkins adventure ahead of the launch of the animated spinoff series Stranger Things: Tales From '85.

McDonald's rolls out a new Stranger Things meal

The Happy Meal is tied to Stranger Things: Tales From '85, an animated series that picks up the story in 1985 with some of the original characters voiced by a new cast. According to Netflix and McDonald's, the meal is meant to line up with the global release of the show, which is streaming all ten episodes worldwide.

Each“Stranger Things: Tales From '85” Happy Meal includes a themed box, one of 12 collectible character toys, an activity book and a QR code that links to a digital experience. The toys are linked to the animated series, with McDonald's and Netflix saying that two new characters will be revealed every week during the campaign. The activity book features puzzles and games inspired by the show, while the QR code takes kids to an interactive game where they can help“save” the town of Hawkins from monsters.

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In the US, the themed Happy Meal will be available starting 5 May at participating McDonald's locations. Locally marketed explanations say the goal is to tap into the show's existing fanbase while also giving younger customers a reason to visit the golden arches with parents or guardians.

Globally, the promotion will roll out across several countries in the coming weeks, including Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Norway, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Italy and India. The artwork and advertising for the campaign use the same distinctive style as the animated series, with characters shown battling monsters that have spread across Hawkins and even into a McDonald's restaurant.

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McDonald's has not said how long the“Stranger Things: Tales From '85” Happy Meal will run, only that it is a limited‐time offer tied to the release of the show. The fast‐food chain has run similar themed Happy Meals in recent years, often built around popular TV shows, movies and games.