SSU Strikes Three Ships, Mig-31 Aircraft, Air Defense Facilities In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU press service stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Carrying out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine, last night SSU 'Alpha' fighters conducted a successful special operation at the Russian Black Sea Fleet's naval base in Sevastopol, as well as at the Belbek military airfield (Autonomous Republic of Crimea, temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine)," the statement said.

As a result of drone strikes by the Security Service of Ukraine, the following were hit: the Russian Navy large landing ship Yamal; the Russian Navy large landing ship Filchenkov; the reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs; the Black Sea Fleet training center Lukomka; the radio-technical intelligence headquarters of air defense forces; the MR-10M1 Mis-M1 radar; a MiG-31 aircraft at Belbek airfield; and the technical operations unit of Belbek airfield.

Ukraine hits Russian military trains, oil refinery, air defense assets overnight

"Each such operation has a clear logic: we are methodically destroying key elements of the enemy's military infrastructure - the fleet, aviation, intelligence, and air defense. These are not only direct losses of equipment but also the destruction of the enemy's ability to control space, cover its forces, and plan new attacks. This work will continue until Russia stops its aggression against our state," said acting head of the SSU Yevhenii Khmara.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 25 and during the night of April 26, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl and Russian air defense facilities in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.