Russia's Air Defense Already Experiences Missile Shortage - Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this on Facebook following a meeting with General Carignan.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the situation along the line of contact remains difficult. The Russian army has intensified offensive operations along almost the entire front line. Ukraine's Defense Forces rely on careful planning, innovative solutions, and the effective use of available strike capabilities. As a result, the enemy is suffering losses that exceed its ability to replenish its units.

Systematic strikes on production facilities of the Russian Federation, Syrskyi said, are further reducing the capabilities of the aggressor's air defense, which is already experiencing a shortage of missiles to counter Ukrainian unmanned systems and strike assets.

CinC Syrskyi orders inspection of frontline military logistics

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked Carignan and the Canadian government for significant military assistance to Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate Canada's contributions to the Priority Needs List initiative (PURL), the NSATU fund, as well as participation in the Czech initiative. Canada's leading role in the 'fighter jet coalition' is especially important," he emphasized.

Syrskyi also highlighted the significant contribution of the Canadian side to training Ukrainian servicemembers and its readiness to continue this activity.

He also expressed gratitude to the entire Canadian people for their support and cooperation in the interests of Ukraine's defense and the protection of democratic values in Europe and the world.

As Ukrinform reported, in February the Canadian Minister of Defence announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include nearly 500 armored vehicles.