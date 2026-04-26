War Update: 53 Combat Clashes Since Morning, With Heaviest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, April 26, Ukrinform reports.

Russian artillery struck the settlements of Bachivsk, Budky, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Starykove, Studenok, Iskryskivshchyna, and Neskuchne in the Sumy region today.

Ukraine's Defense Forces strike oil refinery in Yaroslavl

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions once and shelled populated areas and Defense Forces positions 25 times, including twice with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops carried out two assault actions toward Starytsia and Zemlianky.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders launched three attacks toward Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, and Kucherivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces conducted five assaults toward Dibrova and Lyman. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, the enemy has not conducted active operations today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka, as well as toward Kucheriv Yar. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 19 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russian army launched three offensives toward Oleksandrohrad, Khoroshe, and Zlahoda. One battle continues.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks near Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Charivne. Two engagements are still ongoing.

Russian aviation struck areas near Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Samiilivka, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders carried out one assault near Stepove and conducted airstrikes on Yasna Poliana, Lystivka, Zarichne, Yuliivka, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped two attempts by Russian troops to advance.

In other front-line sectors, the situation has not significantly changed, and Russian forces have not undertaken new attempts to advance.

As Ukrinform reported, in recent days Ukraine's Defense Forces thwarted attempts by Russian troops to capture the village of Bochkovе in the Kharkiv direction.

Photo: 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine