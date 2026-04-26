Russian Forces Strike Dnipropetrovsk Region Over 20 Times In Day, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk were targeted.

"Businesses and infrastructure were damaged. An apartment in a high-rise building and the roof of a private home caught fire. Several other homes and cars were damaged. Two women, aged 41 and 76, were injured. Both are receiving outpatient treatment," Hanzha reported.

In the Kamianske district, he said, the enemy struck the Krynychanska and Zatyshna communities.

Death toll from Russian strikes onrises to nine

"A fire broke out. Trucks were damaged. One person was injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

In the Dubovyka community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a private home was damaged, he added.

As reported, over the past day, the enemy attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk regio. One person was killed, and four others were injured.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration