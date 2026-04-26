Two Children Die After Suspected Food Poisoning In Lakki Marwat
According to sources, the deceased children were around 10 and 11 years old. It is reported that they were on their way to Naurang Bazaar when they were allegedly given toxic food, after which their condition suddenly deteriorated.
Locals and family members rushed the children to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sarai Naurang. After initial medical aid, they were referred to a hospital in Bannu due to their critical condition. However, both children passed away during treatment.
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The family has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident and has called for legal action against those responsible.
Police say an investigation has been launched, and various aspects are being examined to determine the facts and the exact cause of the incident.
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