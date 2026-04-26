Landmark Group Announces Winner Of GWM Tank 500 Ramadan Shop & Win Promotion
The promotion, which ran throughout the holy month of Ramadan, received an enthusiastic response from customers across Qatar. Participants had the opportunity to enter the draw by shopping at Landmark Group's extensive portfolio of leading retail brands, including Centrepoint, Home Centre, MAX, Home Box, Shoexpress, Emax, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, and Lifestyle.
The official key handover ceremony was held at Al Asmakh Mall in a celebratory atmosphere.
The vehicle was presented to the winner by Shumalan, Senior Vice President and Territory Head – Landmark Group Qatar, alongside Makram Al Rassamny, Division Manager – GWM, Teyseer Motors. Abhishek Basu, Head of Marketing – Teyseer Motors, was also present at the ceremony to mark the occasion and extend his congratulations to the winner.
The Ramadan Shop & Win campaign reflects Landmark Group's continued commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and enhancing the shopping experience through impactful promotions during key festive periods.Landmark Group GWM Tank 500 GWM Teyseer Motors Al Asmakh Mall
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