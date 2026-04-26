All-Qatari Beach Volleyball Clash Seals Quarters Spot

Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will face compatriots Mohamed Ehab and Moussa al-Khair today

After impressive group-stage performances, the country's two men's teams will meet in an all-Qatari round of 16 clash in the beach volleyball competition at the Asian Beach Games - Sanya 2026 today.

The first team of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan booked their place at the top of Group B after a hard-fought 2-1 (21-11, 21-23, 15-13) victory over Iran yesterday, underlining their strong title credentials.

Meanwhile, the second team of Mohamed Ehab and Moussa al-Khair finished runners-up in their group following a 0-2 defeat to hosts China, setting up a direct encounter with their compatriots.

The fixture guarantees Qatar a place in the quarter-finals and reflects the teams' impressive group-stage performances. Younousse and Tijan had earlier secured wins over the Maldives and Uzbekistan, while Ehab and al-Khair recorded victories against Saudi Arabia and Macau before their loss to China.

In the women's competition, Haya Abu Issa and Laila Mohammed exited after a 0-2 defeat to China.

Qatar is represented by four teams-two men's and two women's-reflecting growing participation and the sport's expanding continental presence.

Meanwhile, Qatar's beach handball team faces Thailand today, aiming to secure a place in the semi-finals and continue its title defence. The team enters the match in strong form, having recorded five consecutive wins against Pakistan, Oman, Bangladesh, Mongolia and Jordan to top the group with 10 points. Drawn in a competitive group that also includes the Maldives and Thailand, Qatar has maintained a high level from the outset.

Today's match is key to confirming top spot and shaping the knockout path, ahead of the final group fixture against the Maldives tomorrow. The semi-finals are set for Tuesday, with the final on Thursday, as Qatar looks to extend its winning run and move closer to another title.

Bright start for Qatar's men's 3x3 basketball team

Qatar's men's 3x3 basketball team opened their Asian Beach Games – Sanya 2026 campaign with two wins, defeating Bahrain 21-11 and Kazakhstan 22-15 to boost their qualification chances.

The team delivered strong performances in both matches, imposing a fast pace and making the most of scoring opportunities through effective teamwork to secure a perfect start. In contrast, the women's team lost their opener 5-21 to China.

The men conclude the group stage against India tomorrow, a key match for their progression, while the women face Kazakhstan next. The knockout rounds begin on Tuesday, with the competition concluding on Wednesday with the semi-finals and final.

The men's squad includes Mohammed Bashir, Dejan Janic, Nadim Muslic and Osman Deng, while the women's team features Sama Jasser, Tania Al-Tawil, Mona Al-Sayed and Alaa Suleiman, reflecting continued efforts to support and expand the sport.

Elsewhere, Qatar's sailing team continue its participation, with Tamim Shams set to compete in the sixth and seventh races of the Optimist class for boys, while Thani Shams will race in the sixth and seventh rounds of the ILCA 4 class.

The competition follows a cumulative format in which all sailors take part in every race, with final standings determined by the total results across ten races running through Tuesday. This system requires consistent performance, while also allowing competitors to improve their positions with each race amid close competition, as the Qatari sailors aim to achieve strong results and enhance their overall standings.

China extended its lead in the medal standings after yesterday's events, with 19 medals (9 gold, 8 silver, 2 bronze). Thailand moved into second with eight medals (3 gold), followed by the Philippines in third with six (3 gold). The United Arab Emirates ranked fourth with six medals (2 gold), while Vietnam placed fifth with five medals (2 gold), as competition remains tight heading into the final stages.