GCC Athletes Gear Up For“Doha 2026” As Organising Committees Raise The Pace Of Preparations For The 4Th Gulf Games 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The organizing committees of the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026 have significantly accelerated their preparations as the countdown begins for the highly anticipated regional event, set to take place from 11 to 22 May.

These extensive preparations reflect a firm commitment to delivering an exceptional edition that showcases Qatar's distinguished standing in both sport and event organization, while reaffirming the nation's proven ability to host regional and international competitions in line with the highest global standards.

All committees are working in close coordination to complete every logistical, technical, and organizational detail, ensuring a memorable edition of the Games.



Chairwoman of the Services Committee Eman Al Emadi

The event will bring together an elite field of athletes from across the Gulf Cooperation Council nations, competing in 19 different sports, including handball, table tennis, athletics, squash, padel, fencing, boxing, taekwondo, karate, swimming, billiards, snooker, basketball (5x5 and 3x3), shooting, archery, volleyball, equestrian, and bowling, highlighting the diversity of competition and enhancing the sporting and fan appeal of the event.

In this regard, Mohammed Issa Al Fadala, Chairman of the Sports Committee, confirmed that technical preparations are progressing according to a carefully structured plan designed to ensure every competition is staged at the highest possible level. He noted that the committee is committed to creating the ideal environment for athletes by preparing venues to international standards and coordinating closely with sports federations to provide a world-class competitive atmosphere.

For her part, Eman Al Emadi, Chairwoman of the Services Committee, stated that work is continuing around the clock to deliver a seamless experience for all delegations.

She said:“We are focusing on every detail related to transportation, accommodation, and hospitality, while striving to provide smooth and distinguished services that reflect Qatar's renowned hospitality and ensure the comfort of all participants throughout the Games.”

Meanwhile, Salah Al Saadi, Chairman of the Venues Committee, stressed the readiness of the sporting facilities, saying:“All venues have been fully prepared to the highest specifications, with operational testing carried out to ensure complete efficiency and to deliver an integrated organizational experience for this Gulf event.”



Chairman of the Venues Committee Salah Al Saadi

In turn, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al Thani, Chairman of the Marketing and Communications Committee, confirmed that promotional activities for the Games have already begun.



Chairman of the Marketing and Communications Committee Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al Thani

He explained that the marketing strategy aims to boost spectator attendance and deepen engagement with the event through innovative campaigns that highlight the importance and history of the Games, while also showcasing the athletes who will compete.

The organizing committee is overseeing the competitions in accordance with the highest technical and organizational standards across 10 state-of-the-art sporting venues, including Aspire Dome, the Women's Sports Hall, the Hamad Aquatic Centre, Qatar Sports Club, the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation Hall, Al Gharafa Sports Club, the Lusail Shooting Range, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, the Qatar Bowling Federation Hall, and Al Duhail Sports Hall, ensuring a world-class hosting experience worthy of the scale of the event.

These continued efforts underline the organizing committee's determination to deliver an extraordinary edition of the 4th GCC Games“Doha 2026” one that reflects the highest standards of excellence in event management and the continued development of GCC sport.

Beyond competition, this edition also aims to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among the youth of the GCC nations, promote the noble values of sport, and create a distinguished competitive atmosphere that helps discover emerging talent, refine athletic potential, and support Gulf sport's continued rise on both the regional and international stage.

Earlier, the organizing committee unveiled the official emblem of the Games, inspired by the palm tree, one of the most deeply rooted symbols of Gulf heritage and identity.

The choice reflects the shared values that unite Gulf societies, including resilience, endurance, generosity, patience, and a profound connection to the land.

The emblem embodies authentic Gulf identity passed down through generations. Its design features six palm fronds representing the six GCC nations, arranged in a flowing visual form that conveys the spirit of sport, while the negative space at the centre forms the number four, symbolising the fourth edition of the Games.

The first edition of the GCC Games was held in Manama, Bahrain, from 11 to 22 October 2011, with participation from six GCC nations and nearly 1,500 athletes competing in 11 sports. Qatar finished third with 20 medals, including 7 gold, 11 silver, and 2 bronze.

The second edition took place in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, from 12 to 26 October 2015, with five GCC nations participating following Kuwait's withdrawal. Around 1,500 athletes competed in 15 sports, with Qatar once again finishing third after winning 59 medals, including 21 gold, 22 silver, and 16 bronze.

The third edition was staged in Kuwait from 16 to 31 May 2022, featuring six GCC nations and more than 1,500 athletes competing in 16 sports. Qatar placed fifth in the medal standings with a total of 52 medals, including 16 gold, 21 silver, and 15 bronze.