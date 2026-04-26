Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egyptian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Sunday a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation in a manner that contributes to strengthening regional security and stability.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed, during the call, the importance of all parties responding to ongoing mediation efforts, in order to create an opportunity to address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and to reach a sustainable agreement that prevents a recurrence of escalation.