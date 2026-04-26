Over 1,500 Jeribs Of Omid Sabz Land In Kabul Declared State Property

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says that 1,507.49 jeribs of land belonging to the“Omid Sabz Township” in the western part of Kabul have been confirmed as state property.

The MoJ said the Special Court for Handling Cases of Usurped State Lands in the Central Zone, after reviewing relevant documents and records, confirmed the land as government property.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the land is located in the 6th and 13th districts of Kabul city. It added that the Land Grab Prevention and Restitution Commission (LGPRC) had previously reviewed the case and formally submitted its dossier to the Special Court.

According to the statement, the court, after a detailed examination of documents, records of occupants, land registry files, and information obtained from relevant authorities, found that the entire area is registered and surveyed in five cadastral parcels in the name of the government and has not been transferred to any individual or legal entity.

The ministry further stated that the land will be handed over to the LGPRC.

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