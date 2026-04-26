NCSC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of CM Mamata's Alleged Remarks Against SC Community

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a video clip broadcast by a Bengali news channel in which allegedly derogatory language was used by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against people from the Scheduled Caste community.

The Commission's intervention comes at a politically sensitive time, with the state in the midst of Assembly elections, and has triggered fresh debate over the content and context of the remarks attributed to the Chief Minister.

NCSC Director Sonali Dutta on Sunday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala and Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta, informing them of the Commission's decision to“investigate/inquire” into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, the Commission also directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to submit an action taken report (ATR) to Dutta within three days of receipt of the notice.

The Commission has sought details of any preliminary inquiry conducted so far and the steps taken by the state administration in response to the contents of the video clip.

In the communication to Nariala and Gupta, the NCSC cautioned that if the ATR is not received within the stipulated period of three days, the Commission would be forced to initiate action as per the authority conferred upon it by the Constitution of India.

“Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive a reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of a civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission,” the letter read.

The notice from the Commission comes three days ahead of the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for April 29, covering 142 Assembly constituencies across six districts and Kolkata.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.