Kolkata Weather Update: Storms, Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places

Kolkata Weather Update: The weather in South Bengal took a turn from Saturday night. Dark clouds have covered the sky. The forecast predicts storms and rain in the south until Monday, with heavy showers expected in the north

Bengal's weather started changing from Saturday night, with the sky filling up with dark clouds. The forecast says storms and rain will hit South Bengal districts starting today, while North Bengal is on alert for just rainfall.The Alipur Met Office explains that a cyclonic circulation is hovering over East Bihar. This system is pulling in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, which will cause storms and rain in South Bengal. But don't expect relief from the humidity just yet.Starting today, Sunday, Kolkata can expect continuous rain right up to next Saturday. These won't be gentle showers; expect thunderstorms with gusty winds blowing at 40-50 km/h. Almost all districts in South Bengal have a similar forecast for scattered storms.The Met office has issued an orange alert for Sunday and Monday in eight South Bengal districts. These are North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, West Medinipur, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, and Birbhum. People here should brace for storms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 km/h.The sea is expected to be rough until Monday, with strong winds blowing at 40-50 km/h. Gusts could even hit 60 km/h. The sea conditions off the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha will be choppy. Fishermen have been warned not to venture out until Wednesday.Almost all districts in North Bengal can expect rain on Sunday and Monday. A heavy rain alert is in place for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. The rain will come with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. The weather is likely to stay this way until Saturday.Today, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees. A yellow alert for storms and rain is now active for the city for the next week. It's not just Kolkata; nearby districts, especially those in the Gangetic delta, will also see rainfall.The skies over Kolkata and its neighbouring areas have been cloudy since Saturday night, with some places getting scattered showers. The cloud cover has reduced the intense heat, but the sticky, uncomfortable feeling is still very much there.According to the Met office, the storms and rain won't cause a major temperature drop in North and South Bengal for the next two days. However, we might see a slight dip in temperature over the following five days.Wondering about the weather on voting day, this Wednesday, April 29? The Met office has the forecast. The two 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, the two Bardhaman districts, and Birbhum could see storms and rain with winds of 40-50 km/h. Kolkata's temperature will be a bit lower, with a chance of scattered showers.