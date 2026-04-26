Qatar Condemns Shooting At Dinner In Washington Attended By US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident that occurred during a dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association at a hotel in Washington, D.C., attended by His Excellency President Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which resulted in the injury of a security officer.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons.

The Ministry affirms the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the friendly United States of America and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured officer.