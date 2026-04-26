PM Advisor And Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets Head Of British Office Sudan, UK Special Representative To Sudan
Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, met in Doha on Sunday with Head of the British Office for Sudan and UK Special Representative to Sudan, Richard Crowder.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments, particularly in Sudan, as well as several issues of mutual interest.
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