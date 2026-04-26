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Somalia Airstrikes Kill Dozens of al-Shabaab Fighters
(MENAFN) The Somali Defense Ministry has announced that recent air operations targeting the al-Qaeda-linked group al-Shabaab resulted in the deaths of 54 militants, with several others injured, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
The ministry said the strikes were carried out across multiple regions, including Hiran, Lower Shabelle, Bay, and Lower Jubba. It added that the operations also destroyed what it described as key militant positions.
Officials said the targeted sites had been under surveillance after signs of increased militant activity in recent days. The strikes reportedly also hit supply storage areas used by the group, which authorities say weakened its logistical capabilities, mobility, and capacity to coordinate attacks against civilians.
The announcement followed another major security operation a day earlier, in which Somali forces, supported by regional units, reportedly killed 27 al-Shabaab fighters in southern areas, including senior members of the group.
Al-Shabaab has been engaged in an insurgency against Somalia’s federal government for more than 16 years, frequently carrying out attacks against security personnel, officials, and civilians.
Since July last year, Somali government forces—backed by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and other international partners—have intensified military operations against the group in coordination with federal authorities.
The mission’s mandate was extended for another year by the UN Security Council in December under a resolution supported by the United Kingdom, authorizing its presence through the end of December.
The ministry said the strikes were carried out across multiple regions, including Hiran, Lower Shabelle, Bay, and Lower Jubba. It added that the operations also destroyed what it described as key militant positions.
Officials said the targeted sites had been under surveillance after signs of increased militant activity in recent days. The strikes reportedly also hit supply storage areas used by the group, which authorities say weakened its logistical capabilities, mobility, and capacity to coordinate attacks against civilians.
The announcement followed another major security operation a day earlier, in which Somali forces, supported by regional units, reportedly killed 27 al-Shabaab fighters in southern areas, including senior members of the group.
Al-Shabaab has been engaged in an insurgency against Somalia’s federal government for more than 16 years, frequently carrying out attacks against security personnel, officials, and civilians.
Since July last year, Somali government forces—backed by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and other international partners—have intensified military operations against the group in coordination with federal authorities.
The mission’s mandate was extended for another year by the UN Security Council in December under a resolution supported by the United Kingdom, authorizing its presence through the end of December.
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