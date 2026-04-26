Minister Of Labour Meets US Embassy Charge D'affaires
Doha: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met on Sunday with the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Qatar, Mohammed Barghouty.
During the meeting, discussions focused on a range of topics of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on bilateral cooperation within the labor sector, as well as ways to support and develop it.
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