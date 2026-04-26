Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Labour Meets US Embassy Charge D'affaires

Minister Of Labour Meets US Embassy Charge D'affaires


2026-04-26 09:12:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met on Sunday with the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Qatar, Mohammed Barghouty.

During the meeting, discussions focused on a range of topics of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on bilateral cooperation within the labor sector, as well as ways to support and develop it.

MENAFN26042026000063011010ID1111033442



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search