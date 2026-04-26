403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDF Destroys 800-Meter Offensive Tunnel In Southern Gaza With Weapons
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Soldiers in southern Gaza destroyed an offensive tunnel east of the Yellow Line, the Israel Defence Forces said. The approximately 800-meter tunnel contained sleeping quarters, military equipment and weapons, including tactical vests and a rocket belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. (ANI/TPS)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment