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IDF Destroys 800-Meter Offensive Tunnel In Southern Gaza With Weapons

IDF Destroys 800-Meter Offensive Tunnel In Southern Gaza With Weapons


2026-04-26 09:06:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Soldiers in southern Gaza destroyed an offensive tunnel east of the Yellow Line, the Israel Defence Forces said. The approximately 800-meter tunnel contained sleeping quarters, military equipment and weapons, including tactical vests and a rocket belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. (ANI/TPS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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