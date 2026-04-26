403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian, Lebanese Leaders Hold Talks on Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt in Damascus on Saturday to discuss recent developments across the region, according to reports.
The meeting was held at the People’s Palace in the Syrian capital, where both sides reviewed “the latest developments in the region,” though no further details were disclosed.
Reports did not clarify the timing of Jumblatt’s arrival in Syria or the expected duration of his visit.
Jumblatt, a former head of Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party, has been among the earliest political figures to visit Damascus following the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
He had previously met Sharaa later that month, when the Syrian leader was still heading the country’s transitional administration. During that earlier visit, Jumblatt expressed hope that “Syrian-Lebanese relations return to their natural course,” according to reports.
The meeting was held at the People’s Palace in the Syrian capital, where both sides reviewed “the latest developments in the region,” though no further details were disclosed.
Reports did not clarify the timing of Jumblatt’s arrival in Syria or the expected duration of his visit.
Jumblatt, a former head of Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party, has been among the earliest political figures to visit Damascus following the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
He had previously met Sharaa later that month, when the Syrian leader was still heading the country’s transitional administration. During that earlier visit, Jumblatt expressed hope that “Syrian-Lebanese relations return to their natural course,” according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment