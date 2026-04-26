Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Shakes Caspian Sea

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

This information was provided by the Republican Seismological Service Center, which operates under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to their report, at 11:36, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was registered in the Caspian Sea.

The seismic event's epicenter was determined to be at a depth of 33 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.