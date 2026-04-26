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Drone Attack in Sudan’s North Kordofan Kills Seven People, Harms Twenty-Two
(MENAFN) Seven people have been killed and 22 others injured in a drone strike attributed to Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of El Obeid in North Kordofan, according to a statement from the Sudan Doctors Network.
The group said the attack involved what it described as “suicide drones” that hit residential areas, resulting in civilian casualties. It reported that the strike affected densely populated neighborhoods.
The medical network condemned what it called the deliberate targeting of civilian areas, arguing that the attack appeared intended to maximize civilian harm rather than achieve military objectives.
It further described the incident as a serious violation of international humanitarian law, warning that such actions reflect a disregard for civilian safety amid worsening humanitarian and health conditions in the region.
The organization said RSF leadership bears full responsibility and urged international actors and humanitarian organizations to increase pressure to prevent further attacks and protect civilians. It also appealed for additional medical support, including supplies and personnel, for hospitals in El Obeid as they face rising numbers of casualties.
The Rapid Support Forces have not issued a response to the allegations.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the national army and the RSF over the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military structure. The war has reportedly killed tens of thousands of people, displaced around 13 million, and contributed to severe humanitarian conditions, with parts of the country facing famine risks in what is widely described as one of the world’s worst ongoing crises.
The group said the attack involved what it described as “suicide drones” that hit residential areas, resulting in civilian casualties. It reported that the strike affected densely populated neighborhoods.
The medical network condemned what it called the deliberate targeting of civilian areas, arguing that the attack appeared intended to maximize civilian harm rather than achieve military objectives.
It further described the incident as a serious violation of international humanitarian law, warning that such actions reflect a disregard for civilian safety amid worsening humanitarian and health conditions in the region.
The organization said RSF leadership bears full responsibility and urged international actors and humanitarian organizations to increase pressure to prevent further attacks and protect civilians. It also appealed for additional medical support, including supplies and personnel, for hospitals in El Obeid as they face rising numbers of casualties.
The Rapid Support Forces have not issued a response to the allegations.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the national army and the RSF over the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military structure. The war has reportedly killed tens of thousands of people, displaced around 13 million, and contributed to severe humanitarian conditions, with parts of the country facing famine risks in what is widely described as one of the world’s worst ongoing crises.
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