403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian President Petro Visits Caracas for Talks
(MENAFN) Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez and visiting Colombian President Gustavo Petro convened Friday for wide-ranging talks covering energy, security, tourism, and trade — a meeting that signals a new chapter in relations between the two neighboring nations.
Speaking after their inaugural meeting, Rodriguez described the discussions as "serious and concrete," particularly regarding joint efforts to dismantle criminal networks and tackle transnational crime, including concrete plans to bolster intelligence sharing between the two governments.
Rodriguez also confirmed that both sides explored deeper energy collaboration, with electricity and gas interconnection projects topping the agenda, alongside initiatives to stimulate tourism and broaden bilateral trade flows. Border management, migration, and wider economic cooperation were also addressed.
On the economic front, Rodriguez revealed that bilateral trade reached approximately 1.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, with both governments committed to expanding that figure further.
Petro, who touched down in the Venezuelan capital Friday, championed the cause of regional integration, arguing that tighter cooperation could yield mutual gains for both nations while preserving each country's sovereignty. His visit marks the first official trip by a sitting head of state to Venezuela since Rodriguez assumed the interim presidency.
The visit carries particular significance given Venezuela's turbulent recent history. On January 3, U.S. military forces conducted a large-scale operation in Venezuela, forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife before transferring them to New York — an event that thrust Rodriguez into the role of acting president.
Capping the visit, the two nations signed the final act of the third meeting of the Colombia-Venezuela Neighborhood and Integration Commission, a formal framework designed to advance shared cooperation initiatives across multiple sectors.
Speaking after their inaugural meeting, Rodriguez described the discussions as "serious and concrete," particularly regarding joint efforts to dismantle criminal networks and tackle transnational crime, including concrete plans to bolster intelligence sharing between the two governments.
Rodriguez also confirmed that both sides explored deeper energy collaboration, with electricity and gas interconnection projects topping the agenda, alongside initiatives to stimulate tourism and broaden bilateral trade flows. Border management, migration, and wider economic cooperation were also addressed.
On the economic front, Rodriguez revealed that bilateral trade reached approximately 1.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, with both governments committed to expanding that figure further.
Petro, who touched down in the Venezuelan capital Friday, championed the cause of regional integration, arguing that tighter cooperation could yield mutual gains for both nations while preserving each country's sovereignty. His visit marks the first official trip by a sitting head of state to Venezuela since Rodriguez assumed the interim presidency.
The visit carries particular significance given Venezuela's turbulent recent history. On January 3, U.S. military forces conducted a large-scale operation in Venezuela, forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife before transferring them to New York — an event that thrust Rodriguez into the role of acting president.
Capping the visit, the two nations signed the final act of the third meeting of the Colombia-Venezuela Neighborhood and Integration Commission, a formal framework designed to advance shared cooperation initiatives across multiple sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment