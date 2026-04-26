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ASEAN Officials Meet to Assess Middle East Impact on Energy Markets
(MENAFN) Senior officials from Southeast Asian countries have gathered to evaluate how the evolving situation in the Middle East could affect regional and global energy stability, particularly in relation to oil and gas supply, according to reports.
The Philippines, serving as this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, brought together representatives in a virtual session aimed at examining risks linked to price fluctuations, supply disruptions, and broader impacts on energy markets. The discussion was organized through the country’s energy authorities.
During the meeting, ASEAN members and partner countries exchanged updates on current supply conditions and explored possible areas of cooperation. These included diversifying energy sources, improving access to resources, increasing transparency in market data, and strengthening coordination for emergency responses.
Technical presentations also pointed to ongoing challenges in major shipping routes and changes in global trade patterns that could affect energy flows into the region. Officials emphasized the importance of improving monitoring systems, enhancing data sharing, and expanding strategic reserves and stockpiling measures, while still considering each country’s specific circumstances.
In a separate statement, the regional grouping highlighted that participants stressed the need to boost collective readiness and reinforce joint response mechanisms. The discussions also underscored the importance of regional cooperation and coordinated policy approaches to manage potential risks to energy security.
The Philippines, serving as this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, brought together representatives in a virtual session aimed at examining risks linked to price fluctuations, supply disruptions, and broader impacts on energy markets. The discussion was organized through the country’s energy authorities.
During the meeting, ASEAN members and partner countries exchanged updates on current supply conditions and explored possible areas of cooperation. These included diversifying energy sources, improving access to resources, increasing transparency in market data, and strengthening coordination for emergency responses.
Technical presentations also pointed to ongoing challenges in major shipping routes and changes in global trade patterns that could affect energy flows into the region. Officials emphasized the importance of improving monitoring systems, enhancing data sharing, and expanding strategic reserves and stockpiling measures, while still considering each country’s specific circumstances.
In a separate statement, the regional grouping highlighted that participants stressed the need to boost collective readiness and reinforce joint response mechanisms. The discussions also underscored the importance of regional cooperation and coordinated policy approaches to manage potential risks to energy security.
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