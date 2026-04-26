Moci Recalls Drinking Cup Over High Percentage Of Lead And Cadmium
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has recalled a drinking cup product for failing to comply with standard specifications.
The Ministry stated that the product was recalled due to a high percentage of lead and cadmium.
The recalled item is a 220ml drinking cup featuring a single-flower design in mixed colours from Fashion North (Flying Tiger Copenhagen). The product, manufactured in China in 2026, carries the product number 3060031.
The Ministry urged consumers to stop using the product immediately and contact the company for a full refund or a free replacement.
Consumers can contact Fashion North (Flying Tiger Copenhagen) at 5572 9856 or via email at [email protected].
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