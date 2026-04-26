Azerbaijani Cities To Host Series Of Events Ahead Of World Urban Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

In anticipation of the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Baku from May 17–22, 2026, a series of events is being organized in various cities across Azerbaijan to raise public awareness about this major international forum, AzerNEWS reports.

The WUF13 Festival will officially open on April 28 in Baku. Following this, the festival will travel to Sumqayit on April 29, Guba on April 30, Lankaran on May 2, Gabala on May 4, Shaki on May 5, Mingachevir on May 6, Ganja on May 8, and conclude in Khankandi on May 10.

The festival program is divided into two parts. During the day, universities in each host city will organize informational sessions about WUF13, allowing students and the academic community to learn about the forum's goals and themes. In the evening, outdoor public programs will engage the wider community through interactive activities, educational games, presentations, and discussions.

Key topics of the festival include sustainable urban development, inclusive city environments, innovative urban solutions, and cities of the future. Attendees will also be introduced to the main themes and ideas of WUF13, helping to foster public understanding and participation.

Participation in all festival events is free, offering citizens across Azerbaijan a unique opportunity to engage with global urban development initiatives and prepare for the upcoming WUF13 session in Baku.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) is a global conference organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to address issues related to urbanization, sustainable cities, and human settlements.

Since its inception in 2002, the forum has brought together government officials, urban planners, architects, academics, civil society representatives, and private sector actors to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and promote innovative solutions for urban development.

The Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026. The main theme of WUF13 is "Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanization," emphasizing the creation of environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive, resilient, and innovative cities that address the challenges of urban growth while improving quality of life for all citizens.

WUF13 will provide a platform for participants to discuss sustainable urbanization, share successful experiences from around the world, and foster partnerships to implement solutions in cities of all sizes. The forum aims to engage governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society in promoting urban policies that are inclusive, resilient, and forward-looking.

In addition to formal sessions, WUF13 will feature exhibitions, workshops, and public events designed to raise awareness about urban development issues, encourage citizen engagement, and showcase innovative projects.