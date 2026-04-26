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France Explains Abstention on UN Resolution on Transatlantic Slave Trade
(MENAFN) France has defended its decision to abstain from a United Nations resolution that recognized the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity, explaining that its position was intended to avoid ranking crimes against humanity in a hierarchy.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the abstention reflected opposition to comparisons between different historical atrocities, arguing that such distinctions could risk creating competition over suffering.
The resolution, introduced at the UN General Assembly with Ghana as a key sponsor, formally described the transatlantic slave trade as a severe crime against humanity and was widely supported by member states.
It was adopted with a large majority in favor, while a small number of countries voted against it and several others abstained, including France and other European states.
Beyond recognition, the resolution encourages countries with historical involvement in the slave trade to consider reparative measures, including apologies, compensation discussions, and steps to address ongoing racial discrimination linked to its legacy.
It also calls for the return of cultural property taken during colonial periods, including artworks, monuments, and archival materials, to their countries of origin.
UN officials described the transatlantic slave trade as a deeply destructive system that caused lasting harm to societies, families, and individuals, and emphasized its role in shaping long-term global inequalities.
The debate reflects continuing international disagreement over how historical injustices should be formally acknowledged and addressed within the UN system.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the abstention reflected opposition to comparisons between different historical atrocities, arguing that such distinctions could risk creating competition over suffering.
The resolution, introduced at the UN General Assembly with Ghana as a key sponsor, formally described the transatlantic slave trade as a severe crime against humanity and was widely supported by member states.
It was adopted with a large majority in favor, while a small number of countries voted against it and several others abstained, including France and other European states.
Beyond recognition, the resolution encourages countries with historical involvement in the slave trade to consider reparative measures, including apologies, compensation discussions, and steps to address ongoing racial discrimination linked to its legacy.
It also calls for the return of cultural property taken during colonial periods, including artworks, monuments, and archival materials, to their countries of origin.
UN officials described the transatlantic slave trade as a deeply destructive system that caused lasting harm to societies, families, and individuals, and emphasized its role in shaping long-term global inequalities.
The debate reflects continuing international disagreement over how historical injustices should be formally acknowledged and addressed within the UN system.
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