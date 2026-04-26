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Nippon Cargo Airlines Is New Member of the Airline Association BARIG’s Air Cargo Segment
(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Frankfurt am Main, April 23, 2026. The international airline association BARIG (Board of Airline Representatives in Germany) continues to expand its network and welcomes Nippon Cargo Airlines as a new member from the air cargo segment. Nippon Cargo Airlines is Japan’s only all-cargo airline and currently connects the international metropolitan cities of Tokyo and Frankfurt.
“We are delighted to announce that Nippon Cargo Airlines is now supporting BARIG’s work as our newest member. This brings valuable additional air cargo expertise to our community,” says Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director. “The aviation industry as a whole, and air cargo in particular, are currently facing numerous challenges, including location costs that remain excessively high, unnecessarily complex processes, and a high degree of bureaucracy. Therefore, at BARIG, we are bringing together the expertise of more than 35 cargo carriers and working diligently to improve the framework conditions for air cargo in Germany.”
Nippon Cargo Airlines operated its first flight in 1985 and is recognized as a reliable specialist in all types of air cargo. Its fleet consists of eight Boeing 747-8F aircraft and serves destinations worldwide.
“The German market is of great importance to us, especially since Japan and Germany have been closely linked by their strong and intensive economic relations for many years,” highlights Kazumasa Kobara, General Manager Germany at Nippon Cargo Airlines. “We look forward to the professional exchange within the community and want to do our part to help shape the future of the industry.”
“We are delighted to announce that Nippon Cargo Airlines is now supporting BARIG’s work as our newest member. This brings valuable additional air cargo expertise to our community,” says Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director. “The aviation industry as a whole, and air cargo in particular, are currently facing numerous challenges, including location costs that remain excessively high, unnecessarily complex processes, and a high degree of bureaucracy. Therefore, at BARIG, we are bringing together the expertise of more than 35 cargo carriers and working diligently to improve the framework conditions for air cargo in Germany.”
Nippon Cargo Airlines operated its first flight in 1985 and is recognized as a reliable specialist in all types of air cargo. Its fleet consists of eight Boeing 747-8F aircraft and serves destinations worldwide.
“The German market is of great importance to us, especially since Japan and Germany have been closely linked by their strong and intensive economic relations for many years,” highlights Kazumasa Kobara, General Manager Germany at Nippon Cargo Airlines. “We look forward to the professional exchange within the community and want to do our part to help shape the future of the industry.”
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