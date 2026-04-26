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PORTRAIT HOTELS UNVEILS A CURATED EID AL-ADHA ESCAPE ACROSS ITALY
(MENAFN- PRCO) As Eid al-Adha approaches, Portrait Hotels & Resorts presents a considered invitation to travel, a curated family escape across Milan, Florence and Rome, where time together unfolds through design, culture and a deep sense of place.
Rooted in a philosophy of understated luxury and heartfelt hospitality, each destination offers a distinct expression of Italian living, thoughtfully adapted for multi-generational travel. Spacious suites, including two-bedroom configurations and interconnecting options, are complemented by private butler service and a dedicated family concierge, ensuring comfort and ease for extended stays.
Experiences are shaped around simple, meaningful moments. In Rome, families are invited into the kitchen for intimate pasta-making sessions, while in Milan, afternoons unfold in the quiet elegance of the garden at Portrait Milano. In Florence, Caffè dell’Oro offers a relaxed yet refined setting for shared meals, with thoughtful touches for younger guests.
For travellers from the Middle East, the experience is intuitively tailored, with a focus on discretion and personalization.Guests are offered private access to Italy’s leading fashion houses, with curated boutique visits, exclusive previews and in-suite fittings. Culinary experiences can be adapted to individual preferences, including private dining settings and the ability to accommodate specific dietary and cultural requirements.
Privacy remains central throughout the stay, with discreet arrivals, security-conscious service and the option of reserving private floors for added comfort. Arabic-speaking staff and interpreters are available upon request, ensuring a seamless and familiar experience.
Across Milan, Florence, and Rome, Portrait Hotels offers a gentle rhythm of travel this Eid al-Adha, where heritage, design, and contemporary Italian living come together, and where family time is shaped by moments that feel both personal and enduring.
Offer details:
•Up to 10% off the best available rate
•Daily breakfast for the entire family
•50% savings on food and beverages for children under 12 (excluding room service and minibar; applicable at selected restaurants including 10_11 Restaurant & Bar in Milan and Caffè dell’Oro in Florence)
•Special welcome amenities for all ages
•Dedicated kids’ amenities at turndown
Rooted in a philosophy of understated luxury and heartfelt hospitality, each destination offers a distinct expression of Italian living, thoughtfully adapted for multi-generational travel. Spacious suites, including two-bedroom configurations and interconnecting options, are complemented by private butler service and a dedicated family concierge, ensuring comfort and ease for extended stays.
Experiences are shaped around simple, meaningful moments. In Rome, families are invited into the kitchen for intimate pasta-making sessions, while in Milan, afternoons unfold in the quiet elegance of the garden at Portrait Milano. In Florence, Caffè dell’Oro offers a relaxed yet refined setting for shared meals, with thoughtful touches for younger guests.
For travellers from the Middle East, the experience is intuitively tailored, with a focus on discretion and personalization.Guests are offered private access to Italy’s leading fashion houses, with curated boutique visits, exclusive previews and in-suite fittings. Culinary experiences can be adapted to individual preferences, including private dining settings and the ability to accommodate specific dietary and cultural requirements.
Privacy remains central throughout the stay, with discreet arrivals, security-conscious service and the option of reserving private floors for added comfort. Arabic-speaking staff and interpreters are available upon request, ensuring a seamless and familiar experience.
Across Milan, Florence, and Rome, Portrait Hotels offers a gentle rhythm of travel this Eid al-Adha, where heritage, design, and contemporary Italian living come together, and where family time is shaped by moments that feel both personal and enduring.
Offer details:
•Up to 10% off the best available rate
•Daily breakfast for the entire family
•50% savings on food and beverages for children under 12 (excluding room service and minibar; applicable at selected restaurants including 10_11 Restaurant & Bar in Milan and Caffè dell’Oro in Florence)
•Special welcome amenities for all ages
•Dedicated kids’ amenities at turndown
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