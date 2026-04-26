Asphalt Sargent LLC Steps Up To Meet Rising Demand For Paving Contractors Across Oakland County

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A smooth, freshly paved asphalt driveway beside a brick home, framed by lush greenery."Asphalt Sargent LLC offers full-service asphalt paving, concrete repair, and sealcoating across Metro Detroit and Oakland County, serving residential and commercial clients from its Southfield, MI base.

Oakland County property owners have long faced the challenge of finding dependable pavement professionals who deliver quality results without delays or inflated costs. Asphalt Sargent LLC is changing that narrative across Southfield, MI, and the broader Metro Detroit region, bringing a full range of asphalt and concrete solutions to residential and commercial properties alike.

A Local Company Built on Reliable Pavement Work

Based in Southfield, MI at 17250 W 12 Mile Rd, Asphalt Sargent LLC has positioned itself as a trusted resource for asphalt paving services near me searches throughout Metro Detroit. Property owners across Oakland County no longer need to settle for out-of-town crews or unreliable contractors. Asphalt Sargent LLC operates with genuine local knowledge, drawing on a clear understanding of Michigan's seasonal conditions and their direct impact on pavement longevity.

The company's coverage spans Clawson, Hazel Park, Madison Heights, Huntington Woods, Franklin, Royal Oak, Southfield, Pleasant Ridge, Birmingham, and Troy, making asphalt paving services near me accessible to a large segment of southeastern Michigan's residential and commercial sector.

Comprehensive Asphalt and Concrete Services Under One Roof

One of the defining characteristics of Asphalt Sargent LLC is the breadth of services handled entirely in-house. From new driveway installations and parking lot paving to concrete placement, masonry repair, and sealcoating, the company covers the full scope of pavement and hardscape work without outsourcing to third parties.

Services include:



Asphalt paving for driveways and parking lots

Concrete placement and repair

Sealcoating and striping

Stamped and textured concrete

Brick and paving stone installation

Interlocking pavers, flagstone, and granite pavers

Retaining wall construction

Walkway and patio installation Masonry and concrete sealing



Keeping everything in-house allows Asphalt Sargent LLC to maintain tighter control over quality, scheduling, and client communication from start to finish.

Addressing Asphalt Repair Needs Across Metro Detroit

Michigan winters are notoriously hard on pavement. Freeze-thaw cycles, heavy snowfall, and road salt contribute to cracking, potholing, and surface deterioration that worsen rapidly when left unaddressed. Asphalt repair in Metro Detroit is not just a seasonal concern but a year-round maintenance priority for property owners who want to protect long-term property value.

Asphalt Sargent LLC handles asphalt repair in Metro Detroit with close attention to surface preparation and material quality, targeting results that outlast temporary fixes. Proper crack sealing, pothole patching, and resurfacing are carried out to extend pavement lifespan and reduce recurring damage. For properties across Oakland County, having access to a local team that understands the specific wear patterns caused by Michigan's climate is a measurable advantage.

With asphalt repair metro Detroit needs rising across aging residential neighborhoods and commercial properties, Asphalt Sargent LLC continues to fill a practical gap in the regional market.

Paving Stones and Concrete: A Broader Range of Solutions

While asphalt remains a core offering, Asphalt Sargent LLC has developed strong expertise in paving stone installations. Paving contractors capable of working across multiple materials give property owners more flexibility in both design and function, and that is precisely what Asphalt Sargent LLC brings to the table.

Granite pavers, driveway pavers, patio pavers, and interlocking pavers are all part of the company's service portfolio. For homeowners looking to upgrade a front walkway, build out a backyard patio, or add a retaining wall, Asphalt Sargent LLC handles each project from initial consultation through to completion.

Serving Residential and Commercial Properties Across the Region

Asphalt Sargent LLC works with both residential and commercial clients, adapting to the distinct requirements of each property type. A homeowner installing a new concrete driveway has different priorities than a business owner repaving a commercial parking lot, and Asphalt Sargent LLC addresses both with the same level of care and precision.

For those searching for asphalt paving services near me, the company's coverage of the Detroit Tri-County Area means a substantial portion of Metro Detroit has access to reliable, locally operated paving and concrete services. Asphalt Sargent LLC can be reached at (248) 221-2850, and free quotes are available on the company's website for residential or commercial projects.

A Track Record Grounded in Professionalism and Responsiveness

The Metro Detroit market has no shortage of contractors offering asphalt and concrete work. What sets Asphalt Sargent LLC apart is a combination of local expertise, a broad service range, and a client-first approach that keeps communication clear from the first phone call to the final walkthrough.

A 5.0 rating on Yelp reflects the standard the company consistently delivers, with responsiveness among the most frequently highlighted qualities among clients. For anyone across Metro Detroit dealing with deteriorating pavement, cracked concrete, or an aging driveway in need of attention, Asphalt Sargent LLC offers a local, professional, and dependable option worth contacting.